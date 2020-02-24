“Boys Will Be Boys” is a Lazy Parenting Strategy’- Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold wants you all to raise your children better.

The singer has taken to his Twitter to call out parents who often make excuses for their badly-behaved sons, noting the unhealthy stereotypes we perpetuate which end up hurting our society.

“Boys will be boys” is a lazy parenting strategy,” he said, adding, “If you have a child, you have a responsibility to raise them properly.”

And we totally agree with him.

