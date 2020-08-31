Boycott Fani-Kayode’s press conference – NUJ tells members

The Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) chairman, Ademola Babalola has ordered all journalists in Oyo state to boycott any press conference called by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

This directive was issued by the NUJ chairman on Monday while featuring on a live programme in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

This comes after Fano-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, lambasted a journalist who asked him about being bankrolled on his trip to some south-east and south-south states.

The Daily Trust reporter, Eyo Charles had simply asked the former minister who was bankrolling him in his tour but Fani-Kayode described Eyo’s question as ‘very stupid’, and threatened him that he had been marked.

