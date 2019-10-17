Boy, 6, crushed to death in Ondo Car Crash

Tragedy his Ikaram Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday as a commercial bus crushed a six-year-old boy to death.

Sources say an Abuja-Lagos bound Toyota Sienna belonging to Ever Ready Transport company knocked down the victim identified as Sunday Promise.

According to eyewitnesses, Promise, a pupil of Muslim Primary School, Ikaram-Akoko died instantly while the driver of the bus drove away.

It, however, took the effort of residents who gave the hit and run driver a hot chase before he was caught at the Ministry area of Agbaluku, Arigidi-Akoko a distance of about 15 kilometres from the accident scene at Ikaram-Akoko.

The driver was subsequently handed over to the police with the vehicle impounded at the police station.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer, Oke-Agbe Akoko, Johnson Akintola, stated that the bus driver is currently in custody as he disclosed that investigation has commenced.

Meanwhile, a community leader in the community leader, Alhaji Aminu described the attempt by the driver to run away after hitting the boy as very wicked and heartless.

He appealed that speed breakers be installed on all areas around schools to reduce or eradicate such ugly incidents in the future.