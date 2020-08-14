Boy, 19, joins Ugandan presidential race

A 19-year-old Ugandan boy has picked nomination papers to compete for the country’s presidency in the upcoming general elections.

Defending his intrepid move, Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa said he had always been a leader and was qualified to lead the country. He said he would fund-raise for the $5 400 nomination fees.

Kaweesa is also required to collect 100 signatures in every district for his nomination. The country has more than 100 districts.

He is legally qualified to run for the presidency as the constitution allows any Ugandan citizen who is above 18 years to vie for the highest office in the land.

The teenager joins legislator and singer, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine and former army general Henry Tumukunde who have declared interest to run against the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

