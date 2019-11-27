Boy, 17 marries girlfriend, 16, in Anambra

Nigerians say wonders shall never end…and this was apt yet again after a 17-year-old boy, Somto, and his 16-year-old fiancee tied the knot traditionally in Nnewi, Anambra state.

According to Ananaedo online, Somto hails from Nwachukwu family in Okofia Village in Otolo Nnewi.

The last child of his parents, he was said to have dropped out of school last month, insisting that he wants to get married.

After mounting serious pressure on his family, the family finally decided to accept his request, and also sponsored the traditional marriage.

Somto is not the only son of his parent since he has an elder brother, who is said to be a graduate and is currently working in a Hospital within Anambra State.

After the traditional marriage, the parents of Somto opened a retail shop for the couple to manage and take care of themselves.

The ceremony has drawn the ire of many who think the parents erred by granting their son’s wish, seeing as he’s still a child not ready for married life.

You can hit us in the comments below with your thoughts…