Boy, 11, shoots self dead during Zoom class

11-year-old Adan Llanos residing in California has in a tragic incident, shot and killed himself during his online Zoom class.

Adan Llanos, was at home attending online class with his Woodbridge Elementary schoolmates on Wednesday morning when he turned the gun himself.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, his camera and microphone were both switched off at the time.

His sister, who was also online learning in another room was the one who found him and told a neighbour and her teacher, who called for help.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on the 300 block of Sterling Street in Woodbridge and found the child with a head injury shortly after 11am.

He was rushed to a hospital and died from his self-inflicted injuries. The sheriff’s office said the boy’s family was at his side at the hospital before he passed away.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” the Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

Detectives are now investigating the tragic incident; they have not said how the child obtained the gun, nor to whom it belonged.

Lodi Unified School District confirmed the death in a Facebook post: “We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a gunshot wound.

The boy’s heartbroken aunt and his fault a GoFundMe to try help with the funeral expenses.

“Today was a very difficult day for our family. We just lost our nephew from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” she wrote.

“His name is Adan Llanos and was only 11 years old.

“I know Aron and Mirna are such great parents, i can’t even imagine what they are going threw. I’m doing this go fund me to be able to help my family with the funeral expenses. I don’t want to go into details. Thank you very much our family will appreciate it.” [sic]

