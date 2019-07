Boxing Legend, Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker, Dies at 55

Former Olympic boxing gold medallist and four-division world champion Pernell Whitaker has died after a traffic accident in Virginia, police confirmed on Monday.

The 55-year-old was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Virginia Beach on Sunday, police said in a statement.

“When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle,” the statement said.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene and was helping with inquiries.

Affectionately known as “Sweet Pea”, Whitaker was regarded as one of the most gifted fighters of his generation, a skillful technician who enjoyed a successful professional career after winning gold as a lightweight at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He fought 46 times as a professional, winning 40 with 17 knockouts. He suffered four defeats, one draw and a no contest before his retirement in 2001.

He won world titles at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight.