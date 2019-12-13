Boxing Legend Leon Spinks, who beat Muhammad Ali, hospitalised

The wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks has asked for prayers for her husband following media report that he is in a Las Vegas hospital in a serious condition.

“It’s been a tough year for us,” Brenda Spinks wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

“Leon has endured a lot of medical problems.

“I’m reaching out to ask you to kindly pray for my beautiful husband Leon. So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path.”

American gossip website TMZ also said Spinks was “fighting for his life” with an undisclosed condition.

The 66-year-old, who won the light heavyweight gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, will forever be known for beating Muhammad Ali two years later in their world heavyweight title fight – one of the greatest upsets in boxing history.

Spinks has fought back from serious medical situations in the past — he was hospitalized in 2014 after a piece of bone from a chicken wing caused major damage to his intestines. The boxer underwent several surgeries and spent weeks recovering at a rehabilitation centre.

Spinks, who was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017, comes from a line of respected pugilists – his younger brother Michael went 31-0 before retiring after suffering a first-round knockout by Mike Tyson in 1988.

His son Cory was also a boxer and won the undisputed welterweight title in 2003 before retiring in 2013.

Spinks is also a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1973 to 1976.