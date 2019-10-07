Box Office: ‘Joker’ Movie Rakes in $234M Globally

THR is reporting that controversial movie, Joker, is doing good numbers at the box office in the US and abroad.

According to the outlet, the Todd Phillips project earned a huge $93.5 million domestically from 4,374 theaters to set a new opening record for the month of October. And abroad, it raked in $140.5 million from more than 70 markets, resulting in a total of $234 million (it doesn’t yet have a release date in China). Both figures likewise set new benchmarks for the month.

THR continued:

“The dark, R-rated supervillain movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as a mentally ill misfit turned homicidal maniac. It is far from an ordinary superhero pic but an origin story laced with realism and has sparked widespread headlines and concern for its nihilistic themes and violence, prompting cinemas and police departments to ramp up security and remind patrons that face paint, masks and toy weapons aren’t allowed. Theaters are also checking IDs and informing guests that the film’s rating is a “hard R,” and that anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult when buying a ticket.”