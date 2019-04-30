Bow Wow Speaks About Battling Depression: ‘I Was Going Through a Lot Last Year’

Bow Wow has opened up about his emotional struggles.

The rapper talked about this during his latest interview on Real 92.3 LA’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood, noting how much pressure he had faced and the reasons behind the suicidal comments he recently shared on his social media.

“I was depressed,” Bow said, per Complex. “I was going through it. I wanted to tell people you can have the most money in the world and it don’t really heal you… I was going through a lot last year. Not even career-wise. I was going through a lot of things personally.”

He also spoke about his recent run-in with the law after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

“It’s still pending, it’s still open, still out on bail,” Bow Wow explained. “First of all, I shouldn’t have been locked up period. The pictures, you saw that. The pictures say it all. Not to put the blame on her or put the blame on me.”

He noted that the experienced opened his eyes to things he previously ignored.

“When I was in that cell it was a life-changing moment for me,” Bow Wow stated. “I felt as far as my own self, I needed that. I needed that moment to think, to understand who I was.”

Fans are wishing him well.