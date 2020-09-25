Bow Wow Finally Posts Picture of His Son with Instagram Model

Shad Moss aka Bow Wow has finally showed off the son he welcomed with Instagram model, Olivia Sky.

The rapper and actor who already has a daughter, Shai Moss with dancer, Joie Chavis, shared a picture of his cute baby boy, conforming the news that he has welcomed a son.

The 33-year-old reality TV star had hinted at having a son in his new song, D.W.M.O.D (Dealing with my Own Demons), before posting a picture of the cute boy on Thursday, September 24. He had mentioned telling his daughter about her having a brother.

“Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say. That’s gone be one of them talks we have face-to-face. I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him. I’m peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance,” he rapped.

About a week ago, Olivia Sky had posted a picture of her baby boy on her Instagram story with the caption “My Dawg For Life” and many had pointed out the resemblance between the baby and Bow Wow.

Bow Wow finally ended the speculation by sharing his own photo.

