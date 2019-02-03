Bow Wow Arrested for Allegedly Beating Woman in Atlanta

TMZ reports that actor-rapper Bow Wow has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman, who was also arrested for allegedly beating him.

According to the media house, authorities showed and took both adults into custody early Saturday morning in Atlanta, and sources close to the situation said the woman claimed that Bow Wow assaulted her, while he claimed that she did the same.

The woman has since been identified as Leslie Holden.

And speaking with Atlanta’s WSB-TV, the police said that both of them “sustained visible minor injuries,” that officers “were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties” were charged with battery.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.