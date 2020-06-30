Bovi’s Daughter is Savage, Says Her Father Isn’t Funny

Bovi Ugboma’s daughter is so savage.
The comedian shared a video on his Instagram page where he played the name joke with his second child. She didn’t find it funny and let her father know it.
In the clip, the following conversation ensued between Bovi and his daughter.
Bovi: Knock Knock
Daughter: Who’s there
Bovi: Bolanle
Daughter: Bola who?
Bovi: Bolanle pepper dem oh, peppr dem…
Daughter: Let me tell you, Bola is my classmate
Bovi: Yeah but you got the joke, right?
Daughter: Yeah, but it wasn’t funny
Wow! that must hurt!