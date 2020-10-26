Bovi Ugboma Shares How Jumobi Mofe-Damijo ‘Disgraced’ Him at a Party

All in good natured fun, Bovi Ugboma has shared how Jumobi Mofe-Damijo ‘disgraced’ him at a party they attended together.

The comedian shared a sweet shot of himself and the former TV presenter and wife to veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo.

In the photo, he was seated on the lap of Mrs Mofe-Damijo who happily smiled at the camera alongside the complainant, Bovi Ugboma.

Captioning the epic picture, he wrote;

“The problem with aunts is that you never grow up in their eyes. In fact the more you grow, the more they want to prove that it was before their eyes you grew!

“This is Aunty Jumobi disgracing me at a party. And na @mofedamijo snap the picture. I’m in shame.”

 

