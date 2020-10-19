Bovi Ugboma Goes Off on Troll who Called Him a Sellout

Bovi Ugboma went hard on a troll who had dared to call him a sellout after a tweet he posted on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The ace comedian and father of three had earlier tweeted a reaction to the government’s response to the current nationwide #EndSARS protest saying;

“I feel like a failure because my government is funnier than me”.

However, one tweep felt  it was a good idea to air his thoughts about Bovi’s person under the tweet and replied;

“Funny u sad? U are actually a massive failure because government on different occasions gave u big platform to talk, all u did was entertain them & cash out”.

Miffed by the pointed accusation at his person, Bovi did not mince words as he went hard on the troll with choice words.

He replied;

“Check my records. Watch my videos. I may be too sleek for you so find a learned family member to explain my materials to you.

“Then see a shrink to deal with your blind bitterness because when you can’t poison others anymore, you may slit your throat”.

