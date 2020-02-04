Bovi has taken to his Instagram to call out ThisDay Newspaper for failing to also apologise after they peddled lies that he and his wife Kris Asimonye Ugboma applied for visas at the US Embassy in Lagos recently.

Recall that the drama started last week after the newspaper published a report in which they claimed that Bishop Oyedepo was denied visa at the embassy, and they added that Bovi was granted his visa application but that his wife was refused visa.

The US High Commission shut down the report, prompting the newspaper to retract their publication. But they did not also apologise to Bovi and Kris who were included in the initial report.

Which is why the comedian has taken to his page to call them out.

He said:

Dear @thisdaynewspaper Editor,

I just woke up to your apology to Bishop Oyedepo about the false story you published on him. I’m beginning to question wether you even read the story you’re apologizing for in the first place. Because if you did, you will know that in the reporters bid to add sting to the story, it was stated that I was issued the visa while my wife was denied. The slide above shows that neither me nor my wife was at the embassy on the said date, as your report suggests. Did you think my name and that of my wife in your sensational story were inanimate objects? Are you trying to measure us? What makes you think that the spice you added in cooking a poisonous meal should not be sifted as you try to purify your brand? Do you have any idea how damaging your story was to our peaceful life? Do you know how many calls and texts we had to respond to because of your story?

And he said a lot more. See his post below: