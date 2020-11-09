BossMoves: Blue Ivy carter is the Narrator for Children’s Book, Hair Love

Blue Ivy Carter is making major boss moves at the tender age of 8, securing a job as a book narrator.

The offspring of Hiphop royalties, Beyonce and Jay-Z who already has singing credits to her name, has added another feather to her hat.

Blue Ivy Carter is the narrator for Mathew Cherry’s newest audio book– Hair Love.

Proud grandma, Tina Lawson shared the news on her Instagram page along with a snippet of Blue IVy’s voice reading the book.

“WOW!!! I heard my granddaughter’s narration!! She killed it!!!! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it!!!!! The “Hair Love” audiobook is now live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter”, she wrote.

That’s some major boss moves right there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

