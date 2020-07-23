Boss Baby! Alexis Olympia Ohanian is the Proud Owner of a Football Club

Alexis Olympia Ohanian is a boss baby all the way as the 2-year-old is now a proud owner of a women’s football club in Los Angeles.

The daughter of venture capitalist, Alexis Ohanian and tennis pro,Serena Williams, joined the elite list as the youngest team owner in pro sports.

She co-owns the team – Angel City alongside her parents and famous celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastin, Uzo Aduba, Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland, and more.

The new team, a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team, was announced Tuesday and will begin playing in Spring 2022.

Speaking on the investment led by Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm, Initialized Capital, the Reddit co-founder said;

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution,” Ohanian said in the NWSL’s press release about the news. “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

The group is led by actress and activist Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman, the founder of the now shuttered Android gaming console company Ouya.

As The Athletic’s Meg Linehan first noted, the formation of Angel City means Ohanian Jr. is the youngest person to own a professional sports team.

That’s a boss baby all the way.

