Borno Massacre: Pope Francis reacts

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the massacre of farmers in Borno State which was claimed by the Boko Haram Islamists and left at least 78 people dead.

“I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood has unfortunately been spilled once more in a terrorist attack,” the Pontiff said in his weekly general audience.

Remembering those who he said were “brutally killed”, he said: “May God welcome them in his peace and comfort their families, and convert the hearts of those who commit similar atrocities, which gravely offend his name.”

The pope also used his address Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of four missionaries who were kidnapped, raped, and killed by a paramilitary group in El Salvador during the civil war.

“With evangelical dedication, and running great risks, they were bringing food and medication to the displaced and were helping poorer families. These women lived their faith with great generosity. They are an example for everyone to become faithful missionary disciples,” he said.

Boko Haram Islamists attacked the area outside Borno state’s capital Maiduguri on Saturday, slaughtering dozens of labourers in rice fields near the village of Zabarmari.

Days after the attack, Boko Haram group loyal to Sheikh Abubakar Shekau said in a video Tuesday it was “responsible for what happened around Maiduguri in recent days… especially in Zabarmari.”

Nigerian President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has since come under heavy criticism for failing to secure lives and property.

