Borno Massacre: Fire Service Chiefs now – Senate tells Buhari

The Nigerian Senate has asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack service chiefs as a result of their failure to secure Nigerians.

This comes after a motion by Senator Kashim Shettima on the recent killing of 34 rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Senate asked Buhari to replace the security chiefs with new ones “immediately”, Punch reports.

The red chamber also asked Buhari to restructure and remodel the nation’s security architecture.

Furthermore, the upper legislative chamber demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption and financial leakage levelled against some top hierarchy of the military.

As part of measures to contain the insurgency in the north-east, the Red Chamber asked Buhari to aggressively negotiate with the nation’s neighbouring countries for multinational cooperation.

More to follow…

