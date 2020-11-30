Borno Massacre: 10 women still missing – Amnesty International

Humanitarian group Amnesty International has said 10 women at the rice plantation in Borno during the attack by Boko Haram on Saturday are still missing.

A statement by AI on Sunday said its findings had shown that of the 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram on Saturday, 16 were Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) living in the Farm Centre IDP Camp while 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm were still missing after the attack.

The international rights organisation lamented that Boko Haram had consistently and deliberately targeted civilians in and across Borno state, urging the group to end its campaign of vicious and unlawful killings of civilians.

It said: “Boko Haram and other armed groups must renounce their unlawful and vicious campaign of violence against civilians.

“It is the firm duty of the government to secure lives and properties within its territory. These killings are crimes under international law and there must be accountability.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

