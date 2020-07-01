Borno governor loses Chief of Staff

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has announced the passing of his Chief of Staff, Babagana Wakil.

In a statement Wednesday, the government said the remains of the deceased will be buried today in consonance with Islamic rites.

The statement read:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Jana’iza of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil is to hold 4pm today at his extended family residence in Shehuri north, Maiduguri

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.”

Nothing was said on the cause of his death.

