Boris Johnson Reportedly Admitted to Hospital With Coronavirus

Guardian is reporting that Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital due to coronavirus after suffering 10 days of symptoms including a high fever.

Per the outlet, this has raised doubts about the prime minister’s health and his capability to lead the response to the pandemic despite his dostors saying his hospitalisation was only precautionary.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.” The spokesperson said Johnson would stay in hospital “as long as needed”.

