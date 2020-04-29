Boris Johnson, partner welcome baby boy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, have announced the birth of their baby boy.

This was announced in a statement released by the couple, saying they had a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning”.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister and his partner said both mother and baby were “doing very well” after the birth.

“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the statement read.

Sources say the prime minister was present throughout the birth, which took place in an NHS hospital in London.

The birth comes days after Johnson returned to frontline work after a brush with death having tested positive for coronavirus.

Top UK politicians have reacted to then news, with Labour leader Kier Starmer tweeting: “Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.”

