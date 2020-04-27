Boris Johnson makes first appearance after Coronavirus recovery

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked his countrymen for abiding by the lockdown after returning to work on Monday following his recovery from a serious COVID-19 infection.

The PM who said he had a brush with death during his admission at the hospital, said Britain was turning the tide against the coronavirus spread.

“Every day I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land and it is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war,” Johnson said outside his Downing Street office.

Johnson, who spent days in intensive care in hospital after he was infected with the virus, said the country was coming “to the end of the first phase of this conflict”.

“We must also recognise the risk of a second spike, the risk of losing control of that virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over one because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease but also an economic disaster,” he said.

