Boris Johnson leaves hospital, to recuperate in country home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement from no 10 said the PM will continue his recovery at his country residence of Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received,” a spokesperson said.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on April 5, and moved into intensive care a day later after suffering from persistent symptoms of COVID-19.

In his first public statement since he left hospital, Johnson said he owes his life to the National Health Service (NHS) staff who treated him.

“It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life,” he said in a video address published on his official Twitter channel on Saturday.

He also thanked the public for their effort to stay indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past,” Johnson said.

The United Kingdom has been in an effective lockdown since March 23 and the government is set to extend the restrictions sometime this week.

The UK reported 917 new coronavirus-related deaths in its hospitals for an overall death toll of 9,875 – making it the third hardest hit country in Europe after Italy, Spain and France.