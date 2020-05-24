Boris Johnson adviser refuses to quit after COVID-19 curfew scandal

Dominic Cummings has made it clear he will not be stepping aside as the UK Prime Minister’s chief adviser over claims he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.

He said he did the “right thing” by travelling 260 miles with his family to be near relatives when his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.

In a statement after the scandal broke, Downing Street said he wanted to ensure he had childcare if he got symptoms.

Labour and the SNP say he flouted the government’s own advice and are calling for an urgent inquiry into his conduct.

It comes as the government announced 282 more people had died with coronavirus since Friday, bringing the total to 36,675.

Mr Cummings told reporters he “behaved reasonably and legally” when asked about the trip from London to Durham.

Asked whether it looked good, he said: “Who cares about good looks? It’s a question of doing the right thing. It’s not about what you guys think.”

He was later asked by reporters whether he would consider his position, he said: “Obviously not.”

“You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that,” he added.

Mr Cummings masterminded the 2016 Vote Leave campaign before being made Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief political adviser.

A statement by Downing Street earlier denied that police spoke to Mr Cummings or his family, after reports the adviser had been seen near his parents’ home in Durham.

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Steve White said it had been “most unwise” for Mr Cummings to make the journey, “given the whole ethos” of the government’s guidance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

