BopDaddySaga: Falz Writes NIS Regarding #Immigration5

Folarin Falana, aka Falz has written a formal letter to the Nigerian Immigration service (NIS) in response to the memo released by the service regarding #Immigration5.

In the letter, the lawyer and artiste made reference to some of the rules of the public service which guide the operations of the NIS.

Falana stated the rule which notes that before senior officers can be posted or transferred, the officers must apply for same, stating reasons.

The ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner also referenced that officers assuming duty in a new to city or town are entitled to transportation fare as well as hotel accommodation or allowance for the first twenty-eight days.

The aforementioned provisions were not made in the case of Priscilla Irabor, Catherine J. Bakura, Blessing Alfred Udida, Binti I. Attabor and Ockiya Eneni aka #Immigration5

Falz implored the Nigerian Immigration Service to attend to his letter and treat as urgent.

Guess it pays to have a well-versed lawyer on your side.

