BopDaddyChallenge : NIS Redeploys Erring Employees Statewide

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has redeployed five of its female employees that took part in Falz’ #BopDaddyChallenge.

In a memo released by the government parastatal, the service transferred all five of them from their bases- Lagos and Abuja respectively, to other parts of the country.

Priscilla Irabor was redeployed from Lagos to the Nigerian Immigration Training School, Kano; Catherine J. Bakura was transferred from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the Nigeria Immigration Training School Ahoada, Rivers State. Blessing Alfred Udida was transferred from the FCT Command to the Akwa Ibom State Command, Binti I. Attabor from the service headquarters in Abuja to Yobe State Command while and Ockiya Eneni was moved from the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card production facility to the Borno State Command.

The five ladies who had recorded themselves participating in the challenge back in April were issued queries earlier by the Service.

In the query letter, the ladies were accused of flaunting of their bodies and desecration of the NIS uniform in the video.

According to Sahara reporters, the erring employees are to bear the cost of relocation and must report to their new locations within seven days of the memo. This is despite the interstate lockdown and closure of airports due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

