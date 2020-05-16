BopDaddy Challenge: NIS suspends transfer of female officers

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has let the five female officers it punished for participating in a social media competition known as #BopDaddy challenge off the hook.

The NIS suspended the transfer of the officers to Borno, Yobe, Kano and other states after their stunt in the #BopDaddy challenge.

In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle on Friday, the NIS said the transfer was put on hold pending the outcome of an investigation into their conduct.

The five officers – Priscilla Irabor, Catherine Bakura, Blessing Udida, Binti Attabor, and Ockiya Eneni – were transferred to states far from their duty posts for participating in the #Bopdaddy challenge initiated by rapper Falz.

Eneni was moved from the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card Production Facility to the Borno State Command.

The service transferred Irabor from the Lagos State Command to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, while Attabor was posted from the service headquarters in Abuja to Yobe State Command.

Udida from the FCT Command was sent to the Akwa Ibom State Command while Bakura was transferred from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the NIS Training School Ahoada, Rivers State.

Their abrupt transfer triggered an outrage on social media, with Nigerians, including Falz, the son of Femi Falana (SAN), urging the NIS to reverse its position.

Reacting to the outcry, the NIS tweeted,

“The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our Personnel to some Formations across the country.

“It is important to note that staff deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organisations such as ours and should be seen as such.

“As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender.

“We have a high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations.

“The matter involving the Personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier Posting Order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

The #Bopdaddy Challenge involves people video recording themselves transforming into a variety of clothes.

The five women had been seen changing from their immigration uniforms into clothes that the immigration authorities deemed too revealing.

