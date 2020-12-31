Booty Call or Something Else? Vee Wants Neo’s Fine A*s Now

Vee Adeyele has need for her boyfriend, Neo Akpofure’s fine ass and she wants it now!

The BBNaija alum and singer took to her Instagram stories to send out the request to her fellow BBNaija alum and love interest.

It seems Neo must have been a very good boy as Vee took to Twitter first to declare that she has the sweetest boyfriend before going on Instagram to place a custom-made order for his fine ass.

I have the sweetest boyfriend ever wtfff 😩❤️ — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) December 31, 2020

Something is definitely about to go down!

