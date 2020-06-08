Booked and Busy, Toke Makinwa is Grateful for Work

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Booked and Busy, Toke Makinwa is Grateful for Work

Toke Makinwa is one hardworking boss chic.

The Radio girl is grateful for a chance to be booked and busy while the world deals with the aftermath of the global pandemic among other issues.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur who noted that she had a long and stressful weekend due to work and though she complained initially, she’s grateful that this is her lot.

Taking to Twitter, she shared;

“To be booked and busy when the world is in a crisis is a blessing I do not take for granted at all, woke up feeling blessed, I complained so much about working this weekend.

“I went to bed tired, waking up refreshed, renewed, and ready to conquer the day is a blessing To be booked and busy when the world is in a crisis is a blessing I do not take for granted at all.

“I woke up feeling blessed, I complained so much about working this weekend, I went to bed tired, waking up refreshed, renewed, and ready to conquer the day is a blessing”.

She also shared a picture and the same train of thought on her Instagram page, accompanied by a ‘new head shot’

Related Posts

Davido Allegedly Welcomes Another Son With London-Based Makeup Artist, Larissa

June 8, 2020

Kris Jenner Celebrate Kanye West With Heartwarming Birthday Post: “I Love You!”

June 8, 2020

Issa Rae Tells How Kerry Washington Shot Last Night “Insecure”

June 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply