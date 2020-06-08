Booked and Busy, Toke Makinwa is Grateful for Work

Toke Makinwa is one hardworking boss chic.
The Radio girl is grateful for a chance to be booked and busy while the world deals with the aftermath of the global pandemic among other issues.
The fashion and beauty entrepreneur who noted that she had a long and stressful weekend due to work and though she complained initially, she’s grateful that this is her lot.
Taking to Twitter, she shared;
“To be booked and busy when the world is in a crisis is a blessing I do not take for granted at all, woke up feeling blessed, I complained so much about working this weekend.
“I went to bed tired, waking up refreshed, renewed, and ready to conquer the day is a blessing To be booked and busy when the world is in a crisis is a blessing I do not take for granted at all.
“I woke up feeling blessed, I complained so much about working this weekend, I went to bed tired, waking up refreshed, renewed, and ready to conquer the day is a blessing”.
She also shared a picture and the same train of thought on her Instagram page, accompanied by a ‘new head shot’