Boko Haram abducts 4 soldiers, 2 policemen in Borno

Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has reportedly abducted four soldiers and two policemen in Borno State.

Quoting an unnamed military source, TheCable, said the incident happened along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The insurgents reportedly attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

According to the online paper, the terrorists mounted a roadblock in military uniforms before whisking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.

“Four military men were abducted in an 18-seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car,” one of the sources said.

Sagir Musa, army spokesperson, has yet to issue a statement on the latest security setback.