Bonny n Clyde? EFCC arrests Banker, Wife for $1.49m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos office, has arrested a couple, Rowly Isioro and his wife Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro for their alleged involvement in Business Email Compromise, BEC, and money laundering.

According to the anti-graft agency, Rowly was a former Assistant General Manager with one of the first generation banks (Name withheld) while his wife, Naomi is a businesswoman.

A statement released by the commission on Monday, November 4th, says the couple were alleged to have laundered the total sum of One Million and Forty-nine Thousand Dollars ($1.49m) which was allegedly transferred to Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.

Their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of their Legal Attache, United States Consulate Victoria Island Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud, stealing and money laundering.

 

