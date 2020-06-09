Bonie Pointers of 70s Music Group, The Pointer Sisters Dies at 69

Grammy award winner, Bonnie Pointer is dead.

The musician who was part of the quartet group of sisters- The Pointer Sisters, died on Monday, June 8 at the age of 69.

A statement to TMZ by her sister, Anita, confirmed the death noting that the family was devastated by the loss.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day,” she continued.

Bonnie Pointer started off her music career as an OG member of the popular 70s group- Pointer Sisters. She left the group in the mid-seventies to pursue a solo career and got signed to Motown Records.

Pointer who is best known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You”, enjoyed a successful solo career under the label. Her disco rendition of ‘Heaven’ peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

While she was with the Pointer Sisters, she earned a Grammy award for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group in the country category.

Bonnie is survived by 2 sisters. Another one of her sisters, June, died in 2006 from cancer.

