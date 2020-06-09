Bonie Pointers of 70s Music Group, The Pointer Sisters Dies at 69

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Grammy award winner, Bonnie Pointer is dead.

The musician who was part of the quartet group of sisters- The Pointer Sisters, died on Monday, June 8 at the age of 69.

A statement to TMZ by her sister, Anita, confirmed the death noting that the family was devastated by the loss.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day,” she continued.

Bonnie Pointer started off her music career as an OG member of the popular 70s group- Pointer Sisters. She left the group in the mid-seventies to pursue a solo career and got signed to Motown Records.

Pointer who is best known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You”, enjoyed a successful solo career under the label. Her disco rendition of ‘Heaven’ peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

While she was with the Pointer Sisters, she earned a Grammy award for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group in the country category.

Bonnie is survived by 2 sisters. Another one of her sisters, June, died in 2006 from cancer.

