Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star, Diana Rigg Dies at 82

Veteran actress, Diana Rigg, famed for her role as intelligence agent, Emma Peel in the 1960s “The Avengers” is dead at 82.

The Tony and Emmy winner who also played the character of Lady Olenna Tyrell in the HBO hit series, “Game of Thrones,” died on Thursday, September 10, at her home in England.

Christened Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg, the television legend who scorned convention in her private life, was born in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England. She spent her early childhood in India and trained as an actress at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1955-57,

Diana Rigg and made her professional stage debut in Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” in 1957 and was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1959-64.

On HBO’s “Game of Thrones”, Rigg recurred as Olenna Tyrell, also known as the Queen of Thorns, beginning with the third season in 2013. She was Emmy nominated for guest actress in a drama for her work on the show in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“She was a beautiful kind and generous human being that enhanced the lives of all that knew her as well as a great actress. She leaves a great void in my heart,” her longtime friend and talent agent, Lionel Larner said.

May her soul rest in peace.

