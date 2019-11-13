Bonang Matheba Speaks About Her Decision to Move to the US

Bonang Matheba was awarded the first-ever African Influencer of the Year award at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday.

And speaking with the Sunday Times, the South African media personality spoke about her collaborative works with Pencils of Promise non-profit organisation, Trevor Noah, Charlize Theron, and amore.

“Trevor Noah is someone who has inspired me and who I’ve had the honour of working with. To see him carry himself, SA and the dreams of so many young people is a reason to celebrate.”

She also talked about moving to the United States, saying it was a strategic career move that won’t be permanent, although she hopes that things will “fall into place”.

“Unfortunately in America, and in most parts of the world, in order to get the job done, you need to be on location.”

Check out the rest of her chat here. And see her photo with Noah from a recent event below: