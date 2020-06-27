Bonang Matheba Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday in Style

Happy birthday to Bonang Matheba!

The South African superstar has just turned 33, and to celebrate this feat, she took to her Instagram to share her stunning new photos, in which she clutches onto a bouquet of flowers, with marked balloons floating behind.

Timeslive adds that, as part of her celebration, the show host is working on a solution that will bring awareness to gender-based violence in South Africa, and also to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“I don’t want to tell you what it is just yet but it will hopefully be a solution to, I think, something all of us in the country have been dealing with,” she said, adding, “I’m not very vocal when it comes to that, like Black Lives Matter and gender-based violence, because I really believe in doing something first before you kind of tweet or you’re actually doing something instead of taking part in hashtags.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Meanwhile, check out her photos:

