Bon Jovi Star David Bryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Bon Jovi Star David Bryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

David Bryan says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bon Jovi keyboardist revealed this in an update on social media, saying that his condition has been improving after being ill and quarantined for the past week.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” Bryan wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day.”

“Please don’t be afraid!!!” he said. “It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!!”

See his note below.

Related Posts

Drake Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

March 22, 2020

Janet Jackson & More Attend DJ D-Nice’s ‘Social Distancing Dance Party’

March 22, 2020

Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

March 22, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *