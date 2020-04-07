Bombshell! Westerhof sold Nigeria’s World Cup game against Italy – Bonfrere Jo

Former Super Eagles technical adviser Bonfrere Jo has made a rather staggering claim that his former boss, Clemens Westerhof, sold the team’s World Cup last 16 match against Italy.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, in their maiden appearance at the World Cup in 1994, agonisingly lost 2-1 to Italy in a tense last 16 tie.

Nigeria were a minute away from recording a famous victory against the Azzurri after Emmanuel Aminike gave them a first-half lead.

But despite playing much of the second-half with an extra man, ballon d’Or holder Roberto Baggio netted the equalising goal.

The magical Italy no 10 then struck from the spot in extra time to break Nigerian hearts and hand victory to Arigo Sacchi’s men and

Twenty six years later, Bonfrere, who was Westerhof’s assistant at that time, has come out to say that the latter sold the game to Italy.

“Yes Everyone blames the coach. The coach did something wrong and we lost before the game started,” Bonfrere stated in an interview with Brila FM.

“He sold the game for $100,000, that’s why we lost against Italy. If you don’t believe, you can ask the players.”

Bonfrere, who led Nigeria’s Dream Team to victory at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, then implicated ex-Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh, saying he “would never say the truth”.

“Sunday Oliseh is a politician and he will not say the truth. You can ask Daniel Amokachi, he is bold and he will say the truth. But I don’t know if he’ll be able to talk now that he’s in the government.”