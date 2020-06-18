Bombshell! Trump sought China’s help for re-election

In another bombshell revelation, US President Donald Trump sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to win re-election, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book says.

Details of the book say Trump wanted China to buy agricultural produce from US farmers, adding that Mr Trump “remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House”.

The Trump administration is trying to block the book from going on sale.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Trump said of Mr Bolton: “He broke the law. This is highly classified information and he did not have approval.”

“He was a washed-up guy,” the president added. “I gave him a chance.”

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

John Bolton joined the White House in April 2018 and left in September the following year, saying he had decided to quit.

President Trump, however, said he had fired Mr Bolton because of his hawkish stand on world issues.

Mr Bolton’s 577-page tome, The Room Where It Happened, is due to go on sale on 23 June.

But on Wednesday night, the Department of Justice sought an emergency order from a judge to stop the book’s release.

The publisher, Simon & Schuster, said in a statement: “Tonight’s filing by the government is a frivolous, politically motivated exercise in futility.”

It said hundreds of thousands of copies of the book had already been distributed around the world and the injunction would accomplish nothing, BBC writes.

Mr Trump’s Democratic challenger in this November’s election, Joe Biden, said in a statement about the book: “If these accounts are true, it’s not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people.”

