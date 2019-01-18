Bombshell! Trump Directed Cohen to Lie over Moscow Project – BuzzFeed

United States President Donald Trump is staring at impeachment proceedings after new report he directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

According to a new report from BuzzFeed, Cohen told Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that Trump personally told him to lie in order to hide the real estate mogul’s ties to the Moscow negotiations. Mueller is investigating potential links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Cohen, who served for years as Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty in November to lying to Congress about a proposed Trump real estate project in Russia and the extent of the president’s involvement in and knowledge of that deal.

Prosecutors said Cohen lied in order to minimize links between Trump and his Moscow building project, and to give the false impression that the project had died before the Iowa caucuses in February 2016, the first contest on the path toward a presidential nomination.

While the White House has yet to respond to the latest claim, Trump’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is quoted as saying, “If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Notably, BuzzFeed reported that Mueller’s office learned about Trump’s alleged order for Cohen to lie through “interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents.”