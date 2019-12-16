Bombshell: Oshiomhole relies on thugs, violence to win elections

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Adams Oshiomhole never won elections based on performance, but through thuggery and violence.

This comes amid the long-running tussle for supremacy between both men in Edo State as Obaseki targets a second term.

The governor stated this through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

Osagie’s statement was in reaction to Oshiomhole’s earlier statement that he didn’t teach the Governor and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu how to lose elections.

The Governor urged Oshiomhole to concentrate on winning elections by the performance of the party and not relying on thugs and violence for electoral victory.

The statement said that Oshiomhole was only trying hard to cover up his inordinate ambition to be the ultimate godfather in Edo State and usurp the will of the majority of ordinary Edo people.

He said: “Even his allegory of politics being like a forest with dangerous animals is a poor excuse to continue to perpetuate thuggery and the keep the collective patrimony under the control of a few greedy and violent people in the name of winning units and ward elections.

“Good governance remains the surest path towards winning elections especially when you are committed to free and fair and credible elections devoid of the kind of violence witnessed in recent elections in the country.

“So instead of trying to pacify the violent and the lawless just because you want to win elections, Oshiomhole should support the stellar performance being displayed by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State, that way, he will not need the services of his thugs to win the next election.”