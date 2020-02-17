Bombshell! NSA Monguno accuses Abba Kyari of interference on national security matters

Nigeria’s national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, has accused President Mohammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of undue and dangerous interference on matters bordering on national security.

In an explosive memo seen by Premium Times, Monguno fired a warning memo to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from Mr Kyari.

According to PT, Monguno said Mr Kyari’s directives to service chiefs were sometimes issued without the knowledge much less approval of the president, a practice he said has added to government’s failure to contain insecurity.

“Chief of staff to the president is not a presiding head of security, neither is he sworn to an oath of defending the country,” Mr Monguno, a retired major-general, said in the December 9, 2019, letter.

“As such, unprofessional practices such as presiding over meetings with service chiefs and heads of security organisations as well as ambassadors and high commissioners to the exclusion of the NSA and/or supervising ministers are a violation of the Constitution and directly undermine the authority of Mr President.

“Such acts and continues meddlesomeness by chief of staff have not only ruptured our security and defence efforts, but have slowed down any meaningful gain that Mr President has sought to achieve.”

This development comes amid a frightening increase in cases of insecurity in all parts of the country, with hundreds of lives lost to the activities of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and vandals.

This has led to widespread calls for the removal of service chiefs, whose tenures have already expired.

National security sources told Premium Times on Monday that the fresh memo showed how Mr Kyari has helped in keeping the service chiefs in office despite overwhelming call for their ouster.

It also underscored the frustration faced by Mr Monguno and others who found Mr Kyari’s influence over the president too domineering for national benefit, sources said.