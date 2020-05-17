Bombshell! Chiellini says Ramos dislocated Salah’s shoulder ‘on purpose’

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has made a damning submission that Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos dislocated Mohamed Salah’s shoulder on purpose in the 2018 Champions League final.

Salah was forced off with a dislocated shoulder in the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in just half an hour played after being hauled down by Ramos.

Madrid went on to win 3-1 for their 13th European Cup thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale and a goal from Karim Benzema.

However, Chiellini claimed Ramos knew he could have broken Salah’s arm in the tackle.

In his autobiography, the 35-year-old Juventus ace veteran Italy said: “Ramos has always said it was unintentional.

“But he was aware that falling in the way that he did, without loosening his grip on that hold, nine times out of ten you can break your opponent’s arm.

“He has two characteristics that almost no one else has.

“He knows how to be decisive in big games, with interventions that go beyond any logic, that even cause injuries with almost devilish wit.

“The one on Salah in the 2018 Champions League final was a masterstroke.”

Ramos’ regular red cards — he has been sent off 14 times in the last ten seasons — have seen him labelled a master of the dark arts.

But Chiellini insists the centre-back is the best in the business.

He added: “You could say he’s impulsive and not very tactically aware, that he is responsible for conceding eight or ten goals a season — and if I’m pulled up for two or three I’d be slaughtered.

“Without him, Madrid turn into a team without a defence.

“Without him, Varane, Marcelo and Carvajal look like kids playing for the reserve team.”

