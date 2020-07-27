Bombshell: Akpabio names lawmakers on NDDC Contract scandal

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has backed his claim that lawmakers were involved in the contract scandal rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by naming the affected lawmakers.

Punch reports that the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC, Mr Nicholas Mutu, who represents the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State, is among those linked by the minister with contracts.

The minister listed Mutu’s name against 74 projects, including various emergency road projects in Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Akpabio also linked the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta-North), with 53 projects, which included emergency repairs of Asue Street, Owa Phase 2; ldumuogbe Road via Ojemaye; Otolokpo College Road, Otolokpo; and the Police lshu Ani Ukwu Road, Issele Uku.

Other lawmakers that Akpabio listed projects against are Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo-South), six; James Manager (Delta-South), six; Samuel Anyanwu (Imo-West, 8th Senate), 19; and others simply identified as Ondo and Edo Reps.

Akpabio, however, did not state if the lawmakers nominated the projects under their Zonal Intervention Projects, also known as constituency projects.

Meanwhile, Akpabio did not provide the cost of the projects listed against the lawmakers’ names, while the value of contracts given to non-lawmakers had costs of various projects attached to them.

The Punch also claimed that the contracts listed against the names of the lawmakers were not up to 60 per cent of the 266 on the list provided by Akpabio as he alleged during his appearance before a House Committee last week.

