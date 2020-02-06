‘Bomb as f*ck’ – Justin Skye shades ex Wizkid over botched romance

American singer, Justine Skye, who dated Nigerian musician, Wizkid for almost a year in 2017 has made a revelation about the affair…and it’s not a pleasant one!

Skpe, who featured Wizkid on her hit song ‘U don’t know’ has revealed that even after three years of their breakup she is still having regrets about having ever dated the Nigerian star.

Taking to Instagram, Justine Skye voiced out about her regrets as she tweeted:

“I’m bomb af, I can’t believe I ever tripped over someone who couldn’t appreciate me,” in reference to the Starboy.

See her original tweet below:

I’m bomb af, I can’t believe I ever tripped over someone who couldn’t appreciate me 😂 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 5, 2020

While it’s not clear if she has moved on from the relationship, Wizkid has since gone on to increase his baby mama to three with each bearing him a son.