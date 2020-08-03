Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Has Recovered From COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has fully recovered weeks after he fell ill to COVID-19.

According to THR, the Bollywood legend was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus. And this was confirmed by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still being treated at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus.

Abhishek said his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11.

THR adds that Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering.

Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, a top actress and a one-time member of Parliament, did not contract the coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

