Bollywood & Hollywood Icon, Irrfan Khan, Dies at the Age of 53

Irrfan Khan is dead

According to CNN, the actor who is also famous for his roles in Hollywood films like “Life Of Pi” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” died Wednesday.

Confirming the news of his death, his PR agency said: “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read a statement from Khan’s PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

Khan revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor, which the Mayo Clinic said is an abnormal growth that begin in the body’s specialized neuroendocrine cells.

Earlier this week, Khan was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection, according to his PR agency. Sadly, his mother died last week, but Khan was unable to attend her last rites owing to India’s ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown restricting citizens’ movements.

Now he has passed and fans all over the world are mourning him.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. He was 53.

