Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns

Bolivia President Evo Morales has resigned after nearly 14 years in power, amid uproar following his disputed re-election last month.

The head of the country’s army had called on him to go after protests over his election win, though Mr Morales said he had been the victim of a coup.

He said he was leaving to help protect families of political allies, after their homes were burned down.

In a televised address, Mr Morales urged protesters to “stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking”.

On the streets of La Paz, celebration – for millions of Bolivians, the demise of the region’s longest-standing president could not have come soon enough.

While his supporters have called this a coup – his detractors say it’s the end of tyranny as South America’s poorest nation plunge into deeper uncertainty.

The Vice-President, Alvaro Garcia Linera, and Senate President Adriana Salvatierra, also resigned.

Protesters took to the streets to celebrate, chanting “yes we could” and setting off fire crackers.